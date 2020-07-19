1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18

Amenities

Move In Ready End Unit Town Home in sought after Ellison Lakes! Open floor plan! Entrance Foyer leads to big kitchen as well as combination Dining and Great Family Room with fireplace. Upstairs, a Library/Office or 2ry tv area is centered between the two secondary bedrooms. All rooms are spacious. The Master is huge. The property is located close to diverse shopping, dining and schools, including KSU. Also near Interstate I-75 & 575, Hwy 41, Costco and Town Center Mall. Ellison Lakes offers great amenities, such as swim, clubhouse, fitness center, lake and fishing!