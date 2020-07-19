All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18

1948 Lake Heights Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1948 Lake Heights Cir, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Move In Ready End Unit Town Home in sought after Ellison Lakes! Open floor plan! Entrance Foyer leads to big kitchen as well as combination Dining and Great Family Room with fireplace. Upstairs, a Library/Office or 2ry tv area is centered between the two secondary bedrooms. All rooms are spacious. The Master is huge. The property is located close to diverse shopping, dining and schools, including KSU. Also near Interstate I-75 & 575, Hwy 41, Costco and Town Center Mall. Ellison Lakes offers great amenities, such as swim, clubhouse, fitness center, lake and fishing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18 have any available units?
1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18 have?
Some of 1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18 currently offering any rent specials?
1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18 pet-friendly?
No, 1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18 offer parking?
Yes, 1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18 offers parking.
Does 1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18 have a pool?
Yes, 1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18 has a pool.
Does 1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18 have accessible units?
No, 1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1948 Lake Heights Circle Nw - Unit 18 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymsKennesaw Apartments with Parking
Kennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College