Kennesaw, GA
1936 Lake Heights Cir NW
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

1936 Lake Heights Cir NW

1936 Lake Heights Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1936 Lake Heights Circle, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Kennesaw. Beautiful, one-of-a-kind townhome, unique in its development. Open floor plan with all wood floors on 1st floor. Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings and large closet. Eat-in kitchen and formal dining area. Bonus room upstairs and attached 2-car garage.

Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer.

Other Features:
Water & trash included with rent. Gas water heater & Central colling. Gas burning fireplace. 2-car garage.

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

(RLNE5637061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 Lake Heights Cir NW have any available units?
1936 Lake Heights Cir NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1936 Lake Heights Cir NW have?
Some of 1936 Lake Heights Cir NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 Lake Heights Cir NW currently offering any rent specials?
1936 Lake Heights Cir NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 Lake Heights Cir NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1936 Lake Heights Cir NW is pet friendly.
Does 1936 Lake Heights Cir NW offer parking?
Yes, 1936 Lake Heights Cir NW offers parking.
Does 1936 Lake Heights Cir NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1936 Lake Heights Cir NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 Lake Heights Cir NW have a pool?
No, 1936 Lake Heights Cir NW does not have a pool.
Does 1936 Lake Heights Cir NW have accessible units?
No, 1936 Lake Heights Cir NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 Lake Heights Cir NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1936 Lake Heights Cir NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1936 Lake Heights Cir NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1936 Lake Heights Cir NW does not have units with air conditioning.

