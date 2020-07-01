1936 Lake Heights Cir NW

Amenities
- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Kennesaw. Beautiful, one-of-a-kind townhome, unique in its development. Open floor plan with all wood floors on 1st floor. Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings and large closet. Eat-in kitchen and formal dining area. Bonus room upstairs and attached 2-car garage.
Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer.
Other Features:
Water & trash included with rent. Gas water heater & Central colling. Gas burning fireplace. 2-car garage.
Please verify all listing details before leasing.
