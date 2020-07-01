1936 Lake Heights Cir NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Kennesaw. Beautiful, one-of-a-kind townhome, unique in its development. Open floor plan with all wood floors on 1st floor. Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings and large closet. Eat-in kitchen and formal dining area. Bonus room upstairs and attached 2-car garage.



Appliance package includes:

Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer.



Other Features:

Water & trash included with rent. Gas water heater & Central colling. Gas burning fireplace. 2-car garage.



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.



(RLNE5637061)