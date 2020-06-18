All apartments in Kennesaw
1763 Waterside Road

1763 Waterside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1763 Waterside Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful open planned 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with an extra bonus room/loft area upstairs. Master bedroom, which includes a huge walk in closet and a large master bath with large spa bathtub and walk in shower. The Living room has beautiful cherry hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace. Stainless appliances, stylish cherrywood cabinets and granite counters.Incredible location extremely close to shopping and dining including Whole Foods. Convenient to I-75, KSU and more.Amenities include a pool and fitness center. Truly a treasure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1763 Waterside Road have any available units?
1763 Waterside Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1763 Waterside Road have?
Some of 1763 Waterside Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1763 Waterside Road currently offering any rent specials?
1763 Waterside Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1763 Waterside Road pet-friendly?
No, 1763 Waterside Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1763 Waterside Road offer parking?
Yes, 1763 Waterside Road offers parking.
Does 1763 Waterside Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1763 Waterside Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1763 Waterside Road have a pool?
Yes, 1763 Waterside Road has a pool.
Does 1763 Waterside Road have accessible units?
No, 1763 Waterside Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1763 Waterside Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1763 Waterside Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1763 Waterside Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1763 Waterside Road does not have units with air conditioning.

