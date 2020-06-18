1763 Waterside Road

Amenities

This beautiful open planned 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with an extra bonus room/loft area upstairs. Master bedroom, which includes a huge walk in closet and a large master bath with large spa bathtub and walk in shower. The Living room has beautiful cherry hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace. Stainless appliances, stylish cherrywood cabinets and granite counters.Incredible location extremely close to shopping and dining including Whole Foods. Convenient to I-75, KSU and more.Amenities include a pool and fitness center. Truly a treasure.