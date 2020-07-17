1723 Oakbrook Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Awesome Townhouse in a Prime Location! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in a prime location! Whole Foods is literally across the street! Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and subway tile back splash. Spacious bedrooms. Walk in closets. Brand new carpet upstairs Hardwood floors downstairs. Close to the swimming pool, tennis courts and additional parking. Minutes to I-75, Town Center Mall, shopping and restaurants! Close to Kennesaw Mountain Park and hiking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5891468)