Kennesaw, GA
1723 Oakbrook Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1723 Oakbrook Lane

1723 Oakbrook Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1723 Oakbrook Lane Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Ridenour

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Awesome Townhouse in a Prime Location! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in a prime location! Whole Foods is literally across the street! Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and subway tile back splash. Spacious bedrooms. Walk in closets. Brand new carpet upstairs Hardwood floors downstairs. Close to the swimming pool, tennis courts and additional parking. Minutes to I-75, Town Center Mall, shopping and restaurants! Close to Kennesaw Mountain Park and hiking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 Oakbrook Lane have any available units?
1723 Oakbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1723 Oakbrook Lane have?
Some of 1723 Oakbrook Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 Oakbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1723 Oakbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 Oakbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1723 Oakbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1723 Oakbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1723 Oakbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 1723 Oakbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 Oakbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 Oakbrook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1723 Oakbrook Lane has a pool.
Does 1723 Oakbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1723 Oakbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 Oakbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 Oakbrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 Oakbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1723 Oakbrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
