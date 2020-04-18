1707 English Ivey Ln NW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

1707 English Ivey Lane Kennesaw GA. 30144. **NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Availability: 9/18/19 - APPROVED PENDING MOVE-IN.



Beautiful 2-Story home in cul-de-sac located minutes to Historic Downtown Kennesaw, major shopping plazas, theaters, restaurants. There is a family room with gas fireplace, formal dining room and large kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, range hood, and a breakfast area with access to a back patio. Upper level features spacious spare bedrooms,full hall bath, master is large with walk-in closet space and master bath with separate garden tub and stall shower. Lake Allatoona is only 20 minutes north and schools within 5 miles. Easy access to I-575, I-75, Hwy. 41 and minutes from Town Center mall and KSU.



Directions: From Atlanta, take I-75 North to Exit 271/Chastain Rd. and turn left and go approx. 1.5 miles. Turn right onto West Duncan, the street after McCollum Pkwy. West Duncan becomes Big Shanty Rd. Turn right onto Ivey Park Drive, right onto English Ivey and continue into the cul-de-sac and the house is on the right side.



Elementary: Big Shanthy

Middle: Palmer

High: N. Cobb



Built 1995 Approx. 1800 sq ft