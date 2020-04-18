All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated September 19 2019

1707 English Ivey Ln NW

1707 English Ivey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1707 English Ivey Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
1707 English Ivey Lane Kennesaw GA. 30144. **NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Availability: 9/18/19 - APPROVED PENDING MOVE-IN.

Beautiful 2-Story home in cul-de-sac located minutes to Historic Downtown Kennesaw, major shopping plazas, theaters, restaurants. There is a family room with gas fireplace, formal dining room and large kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, range hood, and a breakfast area with access to a back patio. Upper level features spacious spare bedrooms,full hall bath, master is large with walk-in closet space and master bath with separate garden tub and stall shower. Lake Allatoona is only 20 minutes north and schools within 5 miles. Easy access to I-575, I-75, Hwy. 41 and minutes from Town Center mall and KSU.

Directions: From Atlanta, take I-75 North to Exit 271/Chastain Rd. and turn left and go approx. 1.5 miles. Turn right onto West Duncan, the street after McCollum Pkwy. West Duncan becomes Big Shanty Rd. Turn right onto Ivey Park Drive, right onto English Ivey and continue into the cul-de-sac and the house is on the right side.

Elementary: Big Shanthy
Middle: Palmer
High: N. Cobb

Built 1995 Approx. 1800 sq ft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 English Ivey Ln NW have any available units?
1707 English Ivey Ln NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1707 English Ivey Ln NW have?
Some of 1707 English Ivey Ln NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 English Ivey Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
1707 English Ivey Ln NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 English Ivey Ln NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 English Ivey Ln NW is pet friendly.
Does 1707 English Ivey Ln NW offer parking?
No, 1707 English Ivey Ln NW does not offer parking.
Does 1707 English Ivey Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 English Ivey Ln NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 English Ivey Ln NW have a pool?
No, 1707 English Ivey Ln NW does not have a pool.
Does 1707 English Ivey Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 1707 English Ivey Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 English Ivey Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 English Ivey Ln NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 English Ivey Ln NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1707 English Ivey Ln NW has units with air conditioning.
