All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 1660 Leyland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
1660 Leyland Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

1660 Leyland Drive

1660 Leyland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1660 Leyland Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Cedarcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, move-in ready home across from the neighborhood park w/ hardwood floors throughout, 1-car garage, & fenced yard. Landscaping & water are included with the rent. Main level features open floor-plan with fully-equipped kitchen opening to living room/dining room w/fireplace, plus half bathroom. 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms on 2nd level. Master features vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, & dual vanities. No pets allowed. No housing vouchers. Lease must start within 30 days of app acceptance. All adults must apply and submit a $45 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Leyland Drive have any available units?
1660 Leyland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1660 Leyland Drive have?
Some of 1660 Leyland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 Leyland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Leyland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Leyland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1660 Leyland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1660 Leyland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1660 Leyland Drive offers parking.
Does 1660 Leyland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 Leyland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Leyland Drive have a pool?
No, 1660 Leyland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1660 Leyland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1660 Leyland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Leyland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 Leyland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1660 Leyland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1660 Leyland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College