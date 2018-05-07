1660 Leyland Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, move-in ready home across from the neighborhood park w/ hardwood floors throughout, 1-car garage, & fenced yard. Landscaping & water are included with the rent. Main level features open floor-plan with fully-equipped kitchen opening to living room/dining room w/fireplace, plus half bathroom. 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms on 2nd level. Master features vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, & dual vanities. No pets allowed. No housing vouchers. Lease must start within 30 days of app acceptance. All adults must apply and submit a $45 application fee.