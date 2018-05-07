1660 Leyland Drive

Amenities
Spacious, move-in ready home across from the neighborhood park w/ hardwood floors throughout, 1-car garage, & fenced yard. Landscaping & water are included with the rent. Main level features open floor-plan with fully-equipped kitchen opening to living room/dining room w/fireplace, plus half bathroom. 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms on 2nd level. Master features vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, & dual vanities. No pets allowed. No housing vouchers. Lease must start within 30 days of app acceptance. All adults must apply and submit a $45 application fee.