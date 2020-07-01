All apartments in Kennesaw
1616 Donovans Ridge NW
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

1616 Donovans Ridge NW

1616 Donovans Ridge Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Donovans Ridge Northeast, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Mountain View

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Deceptively large, This beautifully decorated traditional frame & stone cottage welcomes you home to a entry that opens into a spacious Living Room with ceiling fan, fireplace with gas logs that is open to the Dining Room and Kitchen with breakfast bar, all appliances, pantry and door to rear patio. Wood look luxury vinyl plank throughout living spaces. Separate Bedroom Plan includes Master Bedroom with master bath (separate garden tub & shower) and walk-in closet on rear of home. 2 Bedrooms & Hall Bath off Living Room. Newer Carpet in all bedrooms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Donovans Ridge NW have any available units?
1616 Donovans Ridge NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1616 Donovans Ridge NW have?
Some of 1616 Donovans Ridge NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Donovans Ridge NW currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Donovans Ridge NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Donovans Ridge NW pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Donovans Ridge NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1616 Donovans Ridge NW offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Donovans Ridge NW offers parking.
Does 1616 Donovans Ridge NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Donovans Ridge NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Donovans Ridge NW have a pool?
No, 1616 Donovans Ridge NW does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Donovans Ridge NW have accessible units?
No, 1616 Donovans Ridge NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Donovans Ridge NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 Donovans Ridge NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Donovans Ridge NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 Donovans Ridge NW does not have units with air conditioning.

