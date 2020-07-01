1616 Donovans Ridge NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Deceptively large, This beautifully decorated traditional frame & stone cottage welcomes you home to a entry that opens into a spacious Living Room with ceiling fan, fireplace with gas logs that is open to the Dining Room and Kitchen with breakfast bar, all appliances, pantry and door to rear patio. Wood look luxury vinyl plank throughout living spaces. Separate Bedroom Plan includes Master Bedroom with master bath (separate garden tub & shower) and walk-in closet on rear of home. 2 Bedrooms & Hall Bath off Living Room. Newer Carpet in all bedrooms!