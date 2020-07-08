1450 Lady Slipper Court NW

Amenities

dishwasher parking walk in closets pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Don't miss this beauty! Easy Access I-75/I-575. This like new Craftsman-Style home is a beautiful 4 bedroom with 2.5 baths in a swim/tennis neighborhood. Best cul-de-sac lot in the neighborhood. Master bedroom features trey ceilings and 2 walk in closets. Master bath has a double vanity, garden w/ separate shower. It has a very spacious eat-in kitchen that opens into the spacious family room w marble gas log fireplace. Private fenced-in backyard. Spectacular brand new dark floors throughout entire lower level. Brand new SS appliances will be installed in February.