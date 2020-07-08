All apartments in Kennesaw
1450 Lady Slipper Court NW

1450 Lady Slipper Court · No Longer Available
Location

1450 Lady Slipper Court, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Mountain View

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Don't miss this beauty! Easy Access I-75/I-575. This like new Craftsman-Style home is a beautiful 4 bedroom with 2.5 baths in a swim/tennis neighborhood. Best cul-de-sac lot in the neighborhood. Master bedroom features trey ceilings and 2 walk in closets. Master bath has a double vanity, garden w/ separate shower. It has a very spacious eat-in kitchen that opens into the spacious family room w marble gas log fireplace. Private fenced-in backyard. Spectacular brand new dark floors throughout entire lower level. Brand new SS appliances will be installed in February.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Lady Slipper Court NW have any available units?
1450 Lady Slipper Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1450 Lady Slipper Court NW have?
Some of 1450 Lady Slipper Court NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Lady Slipper Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Lady Slipper Court NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Lady Slipper Court NW pet-friendly?
No, 1450 Lady Slipper Court NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1450 Lady Slipper Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 1450 Lady Slipper Court NW offers parking.
Does 1450 Lady Slipper Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 Lady Slipper Court NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Lady Slipper Court NW have a pool?
Yes, 1450 Lady Slipper Court NW has a pool.
Does 1450 Lady Slipper Court NW have accessible units?
No, 1450 Lady Slipper Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Lady Slipper Court NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1450 Lady Slipper Court NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 Lady Slipper Court NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 Lady Slipper Court NW does not have units with air conditioning.

