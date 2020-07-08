1450 Lady Slipper Court NW

Amenities
Don't miss this beauty! Easy Access I-75/I-575. This like new Craftsman-Style home is a beautiful 4 bedroom with 2.5 baths in a swim/tennis neighborhood. Best cul-de-sac lot in the neighborhood. Master bedroom features trey ceilings and 2 walk in closets. Master bath has a double vanity, garden w/ separate shower. It has a very spacious eat-in kitchen that opens into the spacious family room w marble gas log fireplace. Private fenced-in backyard. Spectacular brand new dark floors throughout entire lower level. Brand new SS appliances will be installed in February.