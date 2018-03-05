1050 Plantation Way

Amenities

This Charming 2BED/2.5BATH Townhome is located just 5 minutes from KSU! - This Charming 2BED/2.5BATH Townhome is located just 5 minutes from KSU! This home features a Roommate Floor Plan, Large Bedrooms Upstairs, Bright and Spacious Kitchen, an Open Living Area w/ Gas Fireplace. Partially finished basement with plenty of space. Located just off Wade Green Rd, minutes from Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, and MORE! Available 5/1/20 - HURRY! This one will go fast!!



Minimum Requirements to Lease this home;

- must earn no less than 3 times the monthy rent.

- must have a minimum 620 credit score or have a co-signor with 700+

- no evictions in the last 5 years

- no felony criminal history in the last 7 years

- no open bankruptcy's.



