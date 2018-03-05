All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 1050 Plantation Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
1050 Plantation Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1050 Plantation Way

1050 Plantation Way · (770) 552-1120 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1050 Plantation Way, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1050 Plantation Way · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Charming 2BED/2.5BATH Townhome is located just 5 minutes from KSU! - This Charming 2BED/2.5BATH Townhome is located just 5 minutes from KSU! This home features a Roommate Floor Plan, Large Bedrooms Upstairs, Bright and Spacious Kitchen, an Open Living Area w/ Gas Fireplace. Partially finished basement with plenty of space. Located just off Wade Green Rd, minutes from Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, and MORE! Available 5/1/20 - HURRY! This one will go fast!!

Minimum Requirements to Lease this home;
- must earn no less than 3 times the monthy rent.
- must have a minimum 620 credit score or have a co-signor with 700+
- no evictions in the last 5 years
- no felony criminal history in the last 7 years
- no open bankruptcy's.

(RLNE4785305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Plantation Way have any available units?
1050 Plantation Way has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1050 Plantation Way currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Plantation Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Plantation Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 Plantation Way is pet friendly.
Does 1050 Plantation Way offer parking?
No, 1050 Plantation Way does not offer parking.
Does 1050 Plantation Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 Plantation Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Plantation Way have a pool?
No, 1050 Plantation Way does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Plantation Way have accessible units?
No, 1050 Plantation Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Plantation Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 Plantation Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 Plantation Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1050 Plantation Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1050 Plantation Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest
Kennesaw, GA 30144
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity