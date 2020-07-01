All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 1016 Kennesborough Road NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
1016 Kennesborough Road NW
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM

1016 Kennesborough Road NW

1016 Kennesborough Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1016 Kennesborough Road Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
New Carpet Throughout!! There is a living room with ceiling fan and gas starter fireplace, dining area, kitchen with refrigerator (new refrigerator will be installed), hood, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, ½ bath, and hall access to back deck. Upper level features two bedrooms with ceiling fans and connecting full baths with tub/shower combination. Laundry closet with washer/dryer connections & utility room. Great schools. Close to shopping & restaurants. Tenant will also be required to pay the monthly trash billing which is in addition to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Kennesborough Road NW have any available units?
1016 Kennesborough Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1016 Kennesborough Road NW have?
Some of 1016 Kennesborough Road NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Kennesborough Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Kennesborough Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Kennesborough Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 1016 Kennesborough Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1016 Kennesborough Road NW offer parking?
No, 1016 Kennesborough Road NW does not offer parking.
Does 1016 Kennesborough Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Kennesborough Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Kennesborough Road NW have a pool?
No, 1016 Kennesborough Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Kennesborough Road NW have accessible units?
No, 1016 Kennesborough Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Kennesborough Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Kennesborough Road NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Kennesborough Road NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 Kennesborough Road NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College