1016 Kennesborough Road NW

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

New Carpet Throughout!! There is a living room with ceiling fan and gas starter fireplace, dining area, kitchen with refrigerator (new refrigerator will be installed), hood, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, ½ bath, and hall access to back deck. Upper level features two bedrooms with ceiling fans and connecting full baths with tub/shower combination. Laundry closet with washer/dryer connections & utility room. Great schools. Close to shopping & restaurants. Tenant will also be required to pay the monthly trash billing which is in addition to the rent.