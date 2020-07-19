All apartments in Jonesboro
Last updated March 19 2019

242 North Lake Drive

242 North Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

242 North Lake Drive, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cozy 3br ranch home with front porch. Separate living and dining area, kitchen with tile floor. Separate laundry closet, rear deck.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 North Lake Drive have any available units?
242 North Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, GA.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
Is 242 North Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
242 North Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 North Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 242 North Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jonesboro.
Does 242 North Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 242 North Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 242 North Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 North Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 North Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 242 North Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 242 North Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 242 North Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 242 North Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 North Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 242 North Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 North Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
