Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:39 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Jonesboro, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jonesboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1310 sqft
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,088
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1425 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
7 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
5 Units Available
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated by Fielder Road with easy access to I-95 and Piedmont Park. Apartments feature one- to three-bedroom units with extra storage space and window coverings. On-site amenities include BBQ grill and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Jonesboro
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,037
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$869
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1145 sqft
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Mays Crossing Shopping Center and Stockbridge Village, this gated community offers two swimming pools, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer desks, alarm systems and balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
2 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1390 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 11 at 04:23pm
2 Units Available
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1197 sqft
Charming community near the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool with a sundeck in a park-like setting. Homes feature a full-size washer and dryer, chef-style kitchen, and separate dining areas.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
3012 Bretton Drive
3012 Bretton Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1826 sqft
One month free rent if move in by 6/25 (applied to first full months rent). Minimum 14 month lease term. Beautiful home 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home featuring a beautiful exterior, large sunlit windows, and a spacious carport.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9141 Homewood Dr.
9141 Homewood Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1416 sqft
This one won't last long! A split level with a bonus room to meet your family's needs! - On the main level, a large family room, complete with new flooring and fresh paint, opens on the vintage eat-in kitchen.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
865 McDonough Road
865 Mcdonough Road, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
865 McDonough Road Available 08/08/20 865 McDonough Road: Traditional 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with vaulted ceilings on level lot in very convenient location. Just minutes off Tara Blvd in Clayton county. - (RLNE2239603)

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1117 Pine Meadow Dr
1117 Pine Meadows Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1486 sqft
Ready for you to move in. Located minutes away from local shopping, major highways, and dinning. For more information and showings contact agent.

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9232 Tee Trce
9232 Tee Trace, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1370 sqft
Welcome tenants to this Newly Renovated 3 BR/2 BA/2 Car Garage ranch style home. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter-tops.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Morrow
1388 Wood Cir S
1388 Wood Cir S, Morrow, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1344 sqft
This lovely condo has new carpet and vinyl throughout with new appliances. Have a BBQ on your fenced in patio or enjoy the large living room. The condo is totally electric which features an in unit washer/dryer appliance.

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
411 Patrick Henry Court - 1
411 Patrick Henry Ct, Riverdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1278 sqft
3bed 2bath townhouse with fenced yard, close to highway, airport and downtown, walking distance to walmart, schools and Marta, new flooring paint, light fixtures.

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
222 Peartree
222 Peartree Lane, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1028 sqft
This 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths also has a bonus room. The property sits on a corner lot with a fence in the good size backyard. Family neighborhood with good schools.

Last updated May 19 at 06:59am
1 Unit Available
3042 Deerfield Way
3042 Deerfield Way, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1356 sqft
Now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6422 Veracruse Drive
6422 Veracruse Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
6422 Veracruse Drive Available 05/15/20 Split level in Morrow - This is a split level home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. This home has a eat in kitchen and a separate living room. There is a large den downstairs.

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7175 Jonesboro Road
7175 Jonesboro Rd, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Location, location, location! An excellent commercial property with private offices. Only 1.5 miles to I-75! Situated along the main thoroughfare of Morrow on Jonesboro Road, you and your clients will love this easily accessible location.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jonesboro, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jonesboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

