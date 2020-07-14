Amenities
FIELDSTONE GLEN - EXCEPTIONAL APARTMENTS IN JONESBORO. Welcome - your new home awaits at Fieldstone Glen! Located in the beautiful Jonesboro suburb of Atlanta, you'll feel right at home among the most modern conveniences the city has to offer. We offer newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Our community is pet-friendly, and each home is designed for style and comfort. Inside every home is a washer/dryer hookup, large closets, electronic thermostat and private outdoor patio. Our community is one not to be overlooked, as we provide a fitness studio, sparkling pool, BBQ area and play park for all our residents. Fieldstone Glen is conveniently near I-75, so you can travel with ease to attractions like Piedmont Park, Swan House, Coca-Cola Museum, The BEACH at Clayton County International Park or Lake Spivey Golf Club.