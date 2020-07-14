All apartments in Jonesboro
Find more places like Fieldstone Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jonesboro, GA
/
Fieldstone Glen
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:32 AM

Fieldstone Glen

2615 Mount Zion Pkwy · (678) 780-4158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jonesboro
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2615 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA 30236

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 001-422 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,030

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 001-535 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,180

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001-335 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,335

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 001-337 · Avail. Oct 16

$1,530

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 001-614 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,543

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fieldstone Glen.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
online portal
package receiving
cats allowed
garage
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car wash area
e-payments
hot tub
FIELDSTONE GLEN - EXCEPTIONAL APARTMENTS IN JONESBORO. Welcome - your new home awaits at Fieldstone Glen! Located in the beautiful Jonesboro suburb of Atlanta, you'll feel right at home among the most modern conveniences the city has to offer. We offer newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Our community is pet-friendly, and each home is designed for style and comfort. Inside every home is a washer/dryer hookup, large closets, electronic thermostat and private outdoor patio. Our community is one not to be overlooked, as we provide a fitness studio, sparkling pool, BBQ area and play park for all our residents. Fieldstone Glen is conveniently near I-75, so you can travel with ease to attractions like Piedmont Park, Swan House, Coca-Cola Museum, The BEACH at Clayton County International Park or Lake Spivey Golf Club.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $175.50 to $438 or more
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $125
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: -1
restrictions: We welcome pets into our community. Please contact leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garage (Detached) available. Please contact leasing office for complete details.
Storage Details: Storage rooms available at $25 and Garages are $125

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fieldstone Glen have any available units?
Fieldstone Glen has 5 units available starting at $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Fieldstone Glen have?
Some of Fieldstone Glen's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fieldstone Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Fieldstone Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fieldstone Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Fieldstone Glen is pet friendly.
Does Fieldstone Glen offer parking?
Yes, Fieldstone Glen offers parking.
Does Fieldstone Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fieldstone Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fieldstone Glen have a pool?
Yes, Fieldstone Glen has a pool.
Does Fieldstone Glen have accessible units?
No, Fieldstone Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Fieldstone Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fieldstone Glen has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Fieldstone Glen?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236

Similar Pages

Jonesboro 1 BedroomsJonesboro 2 Bedrooms
Jonesboro Apartments with GymJonesboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Jonesboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA
Dallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity