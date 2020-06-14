Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

62 Apartments for rent in Jonesboro, GA with garage

1 of 16

Last updated June 14
10 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14
10 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
1 of 35

Last updated June 14
3 Units Available
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated by Fielder Road with easy access to I-95 and Piedmont Park. Apartments feature one- to three-bedroom units with extra storage space and window coverings. On-site amenities include BBQ grill and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Jonesboro

1 of 27

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1625 RAVENS RUN
1625 Ravens Run, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
Elegant 5 Bedroom/3 Bath Executive Home In Jonesboro With Two Master Suites - Located in Convenient Cardinal Crossing, Space, Space, and More Space Abounds! This Two-Story Executive Brick Home With a Fenced In Back Yard Has Enough Room For You And
Results within 5 miles of Jonesboro
1 of 30

Last updated June 14
11 Units Available
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1489 sqft
Convenient to Mays Crossing Shopping Center and Stockbridge Village, this gated community offers two swimming pools, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer desks, alarm systems and balconies.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14
2 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1390 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
529 Heatherdown Way
529 Heatherdown Way, Riverdale, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2438 sqft
4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Riverdale. Hardwood floors on the main level. Tile floors in the large kitchen. Large master suite with gas burning fireplace. Sep garden tub and shower. Large deck and back yard. Big basement partially finished.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
865 McDonough Road
865 Mcdonough Road, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
865 McDonough Road Available 08/08/20 865 McDonough Road: Traditional 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with vaulted ceilings on level lot in very convenient location. Just minutes off Tara Blvd in Clayton county. - (RLNE2239603)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9141 Homewood Dr.
9141 Homewood Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
Lovely 3 Bed 1/2 Bath Split Level In Riverdale! - This one won't last long! A split level with a bonus room to meet your family's needs! On the main level, a large family room, complete with new flooring and fresh paint, opens on the vintage eat-in

1 of 17

Last updated June 14
Irondale
1 Unit Available
1781 Old Dogwood
1781 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1497 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14
Irondale
1 Unit Available
1779 Old Dogwood
1779 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1497 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
176 Rivergate Court
176 Rivergate Court, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1836 sqft
TOTAL ELECTRIC HOME READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. LIVING RM W/FPL SEP DINING RM & DEN/FAMILY ROOM. EAT IN KITCHEN. LARGE MASTER BR. SEP GARDEN TUB & SHOWER IN MASTER BATH. FRONT PORCH, COZY PATIO. TWO CAR GARAGE.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14
Irondale
1 Unit Available
1013 Terance Ave
1013 Terance Avenue, Irondale, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
1496 sqft
Split bedroom plan ranch on a full basement! This property is bigger than it seems.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7704 Newbury Drive
7704 Newbury Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1628 sqft
Beautiful renovated home. New paint, new vinyl plank flooring on main level, new carpet on second floor. Master is on main level as well as laundry room. One car garage with door opener.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7095 Apache Ln
7095 Apache Lane, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1981 sqft
Beautiful spacious split level home nestled in a well established and quiet neighborhood in the city of Riverdale. Located in a cul-de-sac, welcoming you with a private driveway and one car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated May 19
1 Unit Available
3042 Deerfield Way
3042 Deerfield Way, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1356 sqft
Now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
6744 Cambridge Dr.
6744 Cambridge Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
Huge 3 Bed/2 Bath Split Level Home W/ Fenced in Backyard! - This Beautiful Split Level Home is Close to Everything including I-675 & I-285! Great Location for Easy Commutes to Downtown and the South and East Burbs! This Home Has Lots of Open,

1 of 8

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1802 Deer Crossing way
1802 Deer Crossing Way, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
This is a Beautiful spacious home in quiet well kept neighborhood just minute away from downtown Jonesboro and Lake Jodeco! Entertain your family and friends at home with tons of parking, and so many different areas in the home.

1 of 32

Last updated October 28
1 Unit Available
11051 Southwood Drive
11051 Southwood Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
3460 sqft
Stately Hampton Home With Tons of Natural Light Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,460 square feet.
Results within 10 miles of Jonesboro
1 of 18

Last updated June 14
$
8 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
1 of 35

Last updated June 14
Hapeville
36 Units Available
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,051
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,208
1553 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
1 of 33

Last updated June 14
15 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Jonesboro, GA

Jonesboro apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

