Apartment List
/
GA
/
jonesboro
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:41 PM

63 Apartments for rent in Jonesboro, GA with pool

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1310 sqft
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,088
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1425 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated by Fielder Road with easy access to I-95 and Piedmont Park. Apartments feature one- to three-bedroom units with extra storage space and window coverings. On-site amenities include BBQ grill and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Jonesboro
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,037
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
6 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$869
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1145 sqft
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Mays Crossing Shopping Center and Stockbridge Village, this gated community offers two swimming pools, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer desks, alarm systems and balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1390 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 04:23pm
2 Units Available
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1197 sqft
Charming community near the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool with a sundeck in a park-like setting. Homes feature a full-size washer and dryer, chef-style kitchen, and separate dining areas.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5827 Northspring Drive
5827 Northspring Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1201 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,201 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
3178 Andrea Lane
3178 Andrea Lane, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1122 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 32

Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
11051 Southwood Drive
11051 Southwood Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
3460 sqft
Stately Hampton Home With Tons of Natural Light Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,460 square feet.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
9492 Creekside Road
9492 Creekside Rd, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2568 sqft
Available soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bonanza
11091 Silver Aspen Court
11091 Silver Aspen Court, Bonanza, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1320 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,320 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Irondale
1327 Labelle Street
1327 Labelle Street, Irondale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1389 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3224 Creekwood Drive
3224 Creekwood Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1196 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 10 miles of Jonesboro
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1394 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
34 Units Available
Hapeville
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1553 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.

July 2020 Jonesboro Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Jonesboro Rent Report. Jonesboro rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jonesboro rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Jonesboro Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Jonesboro Rent Report. Jonesboro rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jonesboro rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Jonesboro rents increase sharply over the past month

Jonesboro rents have increased 0.8% over the past month, and have increased significantly by 4.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jonesboro stand at $1,087 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,256 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Jonesboro's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Jonesboro over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents increased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Jonesboro rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased significantly in Jonesboro, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Jonesboro is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Jonesboro's median two-bedroom rent of $1,256 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Jonesboro's rents rose significantly over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jonesboro than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Jonesboro.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Jonesboro 1 BedroomsJonesboro 2 BedroomsJonesboro 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJonesboro 3 BedroomsJonesboro Accessible Apartments
    Jonesboro Apartments with BalconyJonesboro Apartments with GarageJonesboro Apartments with GymJonesboro Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Jonesboro Apartments with ParkingJonesboro Apartments with Washer-DryerJonesboro Dog Friendly ApartmentsJonesboro Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
    Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA
    Dallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
    Georgia State UniversityLife University
    Chattahoochee Technical College