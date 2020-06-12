Apartment List
47 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jonesboro, GA

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1062 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1056 sqft
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
12 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
4 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
4 Units Available
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1062 sqft
Situated by Fielder Road with easy access to I-95 and Piedmont Park. Apartments feature one- to three-bedroom units with extra storage space and window coverings. On-site amenities include BBQ grill and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1166 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$915
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1301 sqft
Convenient to Mays Crossing Shopping Center and Stockbridge Village, this gated community offers two swimming pools, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer desks, alarm systems and balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
32 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1188 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
8 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1127 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
3 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
17 Units Available
Villas By The Lake
1 Lakeview Way, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$958
1160 sqft
Find your personal retreat from the hustle of city life on a wooded street at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac at Villas by the Lake.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
351 Riverbrook Ct
351 Riverbrook Ct, Riverdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Duplex - (RLNE4166486)

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
7048 Brookview Creek
7048 Brookview Creek, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1112 sqft
Spacious, TOTAL ELECTRIC 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with fireplace, electric stove, large closets, and wood floors on the main level. Community has a pool and tennis court. Minimum 2 year lease term.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6532 River Park Dr
6532 River Park Drive, Riverdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1280 sqft
Well maintained 2Bedrooms/2.5 bathroom, Brick Townhome With Private Backyard, Separate Dining Room And Family Room With Fireplace. Great Location Off Of Upper Riverdale Road, Close To Bus Line And Accessible To 75 Freeway.
Results within 10 miles of Jonesboro
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
8 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1204 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$903
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1152 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
41 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1281 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
6 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
7 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1142 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1192 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

June 2020 Jonesboro Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jonesboro Rent Report. Jonesboro rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jonesboro rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Jonesboro rents increased over the past month

Jonesboro rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 3.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Jonesboro stand at $1,078 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,245 for a two-bedroom. Jonesboro's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Jonesboro over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Jonesboro rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Jonesboro, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Jonesboro is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Jonesboro's median two-bedroom rent of $1,245 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.1% rise in Jonesboro.
    • While Jonesboro's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jonesboro than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Jonesboro.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

