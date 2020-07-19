Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jonesboro, GA
/
199 Lee St
199 Lee St
199 Lee Street
·
Location
199 Lee Street, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro
Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
COZY HOME IN HISTORIC DOWNTOWN JONESBORO! 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, SUNROOM, KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FRONT AND BACKYARD SPACE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 199 Lee St have any available units?
199 Lee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jonesboro, GA
.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jonesboro Rent Report
.
Is 199 Lee St currently offering any rent specials?
199 Lee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Lee St pet-friendly?
No, 199 Lee St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jonesboro
.
Does 199 Lee St offer parking?
No, 199 Lee St does not offer parking.
Does 199 Lee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 Lee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Lee St have a pool?
No, 199 Lee St does not have a pool.
Does 199 Lee St have accessible units?
No, 199 Lee St does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Lee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 Lee St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 199 Lee St have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 Lee St does not have units with air conditioning.
