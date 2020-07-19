All apartments in Jonesboro
Find more places like 199 Lee St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jonesboro, GA
/
199 Lee St
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:45 AM

199 Lee St

199 Lee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jonesboro
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

199 Lee Street, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
COZY HOME IN HISTORIC DOWNTOWN JONESBORO! 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, SUNROOM, KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FRONT AND BACKYARD SPACE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 Lee St have any available units?
199 Lee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, GA.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
Is 199 Lee St currently offering any rent specials?
199 Lee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Lee St pet-friendly?
No, 199 Lee St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jonesboro.
Does 199 Lee St offer parking?
No, 199 Lee St does not offer parking.
Does 199 Lee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 Lee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Lee St have a pool?
No, 199 Lee St does not have a pool.
Does 199 Lee St have accessible units?
No, 199 Lee St does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Lee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 Lee St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 199 Lee St have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 Lee St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236

Similar Pages

Jonesboro 1 BedroomsJonesboro 2 Bedrooms
Jonesboro Apartments with PoolsJonesboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Jonesboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College