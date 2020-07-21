All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
9020 Brockham Way
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM

9020 Brockham Way

9020 Brockham Way · No Longer Available
Location

9020 Brockham Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Great Rental in the active swim/tennis subdivision of Breckenridge. Updated kitchen with great storage and is open to family room with fireplace. Large Formal living room and dining. 4 brms are all upstairs including generously sized master suite. Finished basement with Heat & Air conditioning. Private, fenced yard and a deck off the family room. Located mins from Newtown Park and the Dream Dog Park, close to shopping and dining including Northpoint Mall and Big Creek Parkway is just a short drive. No Pets, Non-smokers only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9020 Brockham Way have any available units?
9020 Brockham Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 9020 Brockham Way have?
Some of 9020 Brockham Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9020 Brockham Way currently offering any rent specials?
9020 Brockham Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9020 Brockham Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9020 Brockham Way is pet friendly.
Does 9020 Brockham Way offer parking?
Yes, 9020 Brockham Way offers parking.
Does 9020 Brockham Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9020 Brockham Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9020 Brockham Way have a pool?
Yes, 9020 Brockham Way has a pool.
Does 9020 Brockham Way have accessible units?
No, 9020 Brockham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9020 Brockham Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9020 Brockham Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9020 Brockham Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9020 Brockham Way has units with air conditioning.
