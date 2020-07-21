9020 Brockham Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking pool garage pet friendly tennis court

Great Rental in the active swim/tennis subdivision of Breckenridge. Updated kitchen with great storage and is open to family room with fireplace. Large Formal living room and dining. 4 brms are all upstairs including generously sized master suite. Finished basement with Heat & Air conditioning. Private, fenced yard and a deck off the family room. Located mins from Newtown Park and the Dream Dog Park, close to shopping and dining including Northpoint Mall and Big Creek Parkway is just a short drive. No Pets, Non-smokers only!