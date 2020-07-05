All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6163 Briggs Way

6163 Briggs Way · No Longer Available
Location

6163 Briggs Way, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Glenhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**LOWEST PRICE in Abbott's Bridge** Step inside this gated community where you fill find the home of your dreams. Open floor plan with beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Master bedroom has large en suite bath with sunken tub and separate shower. Two additional spacious bedrooms with full bathroom. Private deck with a spectacular view! Great school district, convenient location for enjoyable shopping places, high rated restaurants and much more! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 for more details and to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6163 Briggs Way have any available units?
6163 Briggs Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 6163 Briggs Way have?
Some of 6163 Briggs Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6163 Briggs Way currently offering any rent specials?
6163 Briggs Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6163 Briggs Way pet-friendly?
No, 6163 Briggs Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 6163 Briggs Way offer parking?
No, 6163 Briggs Way does not offer parking.
Does 6163 Briggs Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6163 Briggs Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6163 Briggs Way have a pool?
No, 6163 Briggs Way does not have a pool.
Does 6163 Briggs Way have accessible units?
No, 6163 Briggs Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6163 Briggs Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6163 Briggs Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6163 Briggs Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6163 Briggs Way does not have units with air conditioning.

