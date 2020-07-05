6163 Briggs Way

Amenities

**LOWEST PRICE in Abbott's Bridge** Step inside this gated community where you fill find the home of your dreams. Open floor plan with beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Master bedroom has large en suite bath with sunken tub and separate shower. Two additional spacious bedrooms with full bathroom. Private deck with a spectacular view! Great school district, convenient location for enjoyable shopping places, high rated restaurants and much more! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 for more details and to schedule an appointment.