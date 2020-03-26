10550 Bridgemor Drive.

Amenities

Lovely well maintained 3 bedroom/2 and a half bath home in friendly neighborhood. Large family room with fireplace that overlooks dining room, stainless steel appliances and huge master suite. Home has two front porches, level fenced back yard with large deck for entertaining or just relaxing. This home is in a Great school district and easy access to GA400, Hwy 141, Avalon and North Point.



Appliance package includes:

– Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Garbage Disposal.



Other Features:

– 2-Car garage. Gas burning fireplace. Washer & Dryer hookups in laundry room. Garden Maintenance included with rent.



Storage room not included.



