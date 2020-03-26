All apartments in Johns Creek
10550 Bridgemor Drive.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:45 PM

10550 Bridgemor Drive

10550 Bridgemor Drive · (678) 390-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10550 Bridgemor Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely well maintained 3 bedroom/2 and a half bath home in friendly neighborhood. Large family room with fireplace that overlooks dining room, stainless steel appliances and huge master suite. Home has two front porches, level fenced back yard with large deck for entertaining or just relaxing. This home is in a Great school district and easy access to GA400, Hwy 141, Avalon and North Point.

Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Garbage Disposal.

Other Features:
– 2-Car garage. Gas burning fireplace. Washer & Dryer hookups in laundry room. Garden Maintenance included with rent.

Storage room not included.

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10550 Bridgemor Drive have any available units?
10550 Bridgemor Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10550 Bridgemor Drive have?
Some of 10550 Bridgemor Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10550 Bridgemor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10550 Bridgemor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10550 Bridgemor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10550 Bridgemor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10550 Bridgemor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10550 Bridgemor Drive does offer parking.
Does 10550 Bridgemor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10550 Bridgemor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10550 Bridgemor Drive have a pool?
No, 10550 Bridgemor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10550 Bridgemor Drive have accessible units?
No, 10550 Bridgemor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10550 Bridgemor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10550 Bridgemor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10550 Bridgemor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10550 Bridgemor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

