1014 Sandy Lane Drive
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:17 AM

1014 Sandy Lane Drive

1014 Sandy Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Sandy Lane Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Rivermont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Renovated! Fantastic unit w/ open floor plan, living room w/ fireplace and dining room. Stainless steel refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher. Granite countertop, designer backsplash!! Excellent School District Elem: Barnwell, Middle: Holcomb Bridge & High: Centennial. Rivermont Village is just a short walk to Chattahoochee River Nat'l Rec Area. Homeowners have access to adjoining 27 acres Rivermont Park! w/ private access. The community has two pools, tennis court, clubhouse w/ physical fitness facility!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Sandy Lane Drive have any available units?
1014 Sandy Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 1014 Sandy Lane Drive have?
Some of 1014 Sandy Lane Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Sandy Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Sandy Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Sandy Lane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Sandy Lane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 1014 Sandy Lane Drive offer parking?
No, 1014 Sandy Lane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1014 Sandy Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 Sandy Lane Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Sandy Lane Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1014 Sandy Lane Drive has a pool.
Does 1014 Sandy Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 1014 Sandy Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Sandy Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 Sandy Lane Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Sandy Lane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 Sandy Lane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
