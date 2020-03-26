1014 Sandy Lane Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Renovated! Fantastic unit w/ open floor plan, living room w/ fireplace and dining room. Stainless steel refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher. Granite countertop, designer backsplash!! Excellent School District Elem: Barnwell, Middle: Holcomb Bridge & High: Centennial. Rivermont Village is just a short walk to Chattahoochee River Nat'l Rec Area. Homeowners have access to adjoining 27 acres Rivermont Park! w/ private access. The community has two pools, tennis court, clubhouse w/ physical fitness facility!