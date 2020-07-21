All apartments in Holly Springs
232 Manous Way
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

232 Manous Way

232 Manous Way · No Longer Available
Location

232 Manous Way, Holly Springs, GA 30115

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Canton Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home freshly painted home for rent. The large kitchen has granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. Dark hardwood on the first floor. Separate dining room. Master suite boasts double vanity, tiled tub with separate shower and large custom walk in closet. Upper-level laundry room (W/D not included). 3 other secondary bedrooms with large closets. Rocking chair front porches and level spacious yard. 2 car garage. Minutes from US 575, 2 exits from Premium Outlet Mall, close to multiple groceries, Minutes from KSU. Swim Community. Renter's Insurance Required

Schools:
Elem: Holly Springs - Cherokee
Middle: Dean Rusk
High: Sequoyah
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet-Friendly, Breed restrictions apply.
(RLNE5053604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Manous Way have any available units?
232 Manous Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 232 Manous Way have?
Some of 232 Manous Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Manous Way currently offering any rent specials?
232 Manous Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Manous Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Manous Way is pet friendly.
Does 232 Manous Way offer parking?
Yes, 232 Manous Way offers parking.
Does 232 Manous Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Manous Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Manous Way have a pool?
Yes, 232 Manous Way has a pool.
Does 232 Manous Way have accessible units?
No, 232 Manous Way does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Manous Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Manous Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Manous Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Manous Way does not have units with air conditioning.
