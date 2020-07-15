307 Mill Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a completely renovated home that is located in the Ola School District! This home has a nice open floor plan with new paint and flooring throughout. The sliding glass doors off of the eat in breakfast area overlooks the large back yard and deck/patio. The kitchen has all new appliances. The master bedroom is nice in size. The master bathroom has a double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. There is a 4th bedroom on the lower level that can be used for many different purposes. This room also has its own separate entrance. There is also an outbuilding for tenant use. A longer lease will get a lower rental rate.