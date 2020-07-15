All apartments in Henry County
307 Mill Glen
Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:30 AM

307 Mill Glen

307 Mill Glen Court · No Longer Available
Location

307 Mill Glen Court, Henry County, GA 30252

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
This is a completely renovated home that is located in the Ola School District! This home has a nice open floor plan with new paint and flooring throughout. The sliding glass doors off of the eat in breakfast area overlooks the large back yard and deck/patio. The kitchen has all new appliances. The master bedroom is nice in size. The master bathroom has a double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. There is a 4th bedroom on the lower level that can be used for many different purposes. This room also has its own separate entrance. There is also an outbuilding for tenant use. A longer lease will get a lower rental rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Mill Glen have any available units?
307 Mill Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 307 Mill Glen have?
Some of 307 Mill Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Mill Glen currently offering any rent specials?
307 Mill Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Mill Glen pet-friendly?
No, 307 Mill Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 307 Mill Glen offer parking?
Yes, 307 Mill Glen offers parking.
Does 307 Mill Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Mill Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Mill Glen have a pool?
No, 307 Mill Glen does not have a pool.
Does 307 Mill Glen have accessible units?
No, 307 Mill Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Mill Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Mill Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Mill Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Mill Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
