20 Village Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking internet access

AVAILABLE FOR RENT NOW!!! - REMODELED DOUBLE WIDE MOBILE/TRAILER HOME ON HALF ACRE LOT - NOT ACCEPTING SECTION 8 - ABSOLUTELY NO TRESPASSING - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - COUNTRY SETTING - MINUTES AWAY FROM THE CITY (Drive to view from the street anytime today)



REQUIREMENTS: 1) Must have both rent and deposit (same $ as rent). 2) Must earn income 2X-3X the monthly rent. 3) Proof of Income required. 4) No bankruptcies or criminal background. 5) Credit & Background Check to be performed. 6) Credit score of 550 or better (some restrictions may apply). 7) Good verifiable rental history preferred. 8) Pets are welcome (breed restrictions may apply). 9) No application fee for applying. $40 application fee per person is only required AFTER applicant has seen the property and agreed to process the application. 10) Additional info may be requested to approve application. Fraudulent documents will be reported to Police.



Newly remodeled double wide trailer/mobile home on half acre lot. Feels like country living. Only minutes away from the city. All electric. No gas. Modern interior & exterior paint, New windows, Hardwood floors throughout, and No carpet. Central A/C system with new air ducts. Looks and feels like a real home! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Huge front porch. Also included is 1 car carport / workshop and extra storage in the back. Privacy level fenced backyard with large deck. Close to interstate, restaurants, and shopping center. Tenant is responsible for all the utilities, lawn care and general maintenance of the home.



Please text or call us at 707-999-3015 (texting preferred). Or email us at YesRentNow@gmail.com. For a quicker response & showing, complete the Viewing Authorization Form or Rental Application online at www.YesRentNow.com. Looking forward to having you.



- - - Application Process - - - 1) Go to our website at www.YesRentNow.com & complete the rental application. 2) When you submit the application, a fee of $40 is NOT required at this time. 3) Once our office has received your rental application, we will be in contact with you to schedule a viewing appointment. 4) After viewing the property & you would like to proceed with the application process, you will be given an instruction to pay for the application fee ($40.00 per applicant). 5) We will need a photo copy of the following: your driver's license, SS card, & pay stubs for last 3 months. 6) Once your application fee & required documentation are received, your application will be processed. 7) If your application is approved, you will be notified within 72 hours of the approval. Brokered & Advertised by: D & D R.E.M.