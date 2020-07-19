All apartments in Henry County
20 Village Place

20 Village Place · No Longer Available
Location

20 Village Place, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE FOR RENT NOW!!! - REMODELED DOUBLE WIDE MOBILE/TRAILER HOME ON HALF ACRE LOT - NOT ACCEPTING SECTION 8 - ABSOLUTELY NO TRESPASSING - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - COUNTRY SETTING - MINUTES AWAY FROM THE CITY (Drive to view from the street anytime today)

REQUIREMENTS: 1) Must have both rent and deposit (same $ as rent). 2) Must earn income 2X-3X the monthly rent. 3) Proof of Income required. 4) No bankruptcies or criminal background. 5) Credit & Background Check to be performed. 6) Credit score of 550 or better (some restrictions may apply). 7) Good verifiable rental history preferred. 8) Pets are welcome (breed restrictions may apply). 9) No application fee for applying. $40 application fee per person is only required AFTER applicant has seen the property and agreed to process the application. 10) Additional info may be requested to approve application. Fraudulent documents will be reported to Police.

Newly remodeled double wide trailer/mobile home on half acre lot. Feels like country living. Only minutes away from the city. All electric. No gas. Modern interior & exterior paint, New windows, Hardwood floors throughout, and No carpet. Central A/C system with new air ducts. Looks and feels like a real home! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Huge front porch. Also included is 1 car carport / workshop and extra storage in the back. Privacy level fenced backyard with large deck. Close to interstate, restaurants, and shopping center. Tenant is responsible for all the utilities, lawn care and general maintenance of the home.

Please text or call us at 707-999-3015 (texting preferred). Or email us at YesRentNow@gmail.com. For a quicker response & showing, complete the Viewing Authorization Form or Rental Application online at www.YesRentNow.com. Looking forward to having you.

- - - Application Process - - - 1) Go to our website at www.YesRentNow.com & complete the rental application. 2) When you submit the application, a fee of $40 is NOT required at this time. 3) Once our office has received your rental application, we will be in contact with you to schedule a viewing appointment. 4) After viewing the property & you would like to proceed with the application process, you will be given an instruction to pay for the application fee ($40.00 per applicant). 5) We will need a photo copy of the following: your driver's license, SS card, & pay stubs for last 3 months. 6) Once your application fee & required documentation are received, your application will be processed. 7) If your application is approved, you will be notified within 72 hours of the approval. Brokered & Advertised by: D & D R.E.M.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Village Place have any available units?
20 Village Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 20 Village Place have?
Some of 20 Village Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Village Place currently offering any rent specials?
20 Village Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Village Place pet-friendly?
No, 20 Village Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 20 Village Place offer parking?
Yes, 20 Village Place offers parking.
Does 20 Village Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Village Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Village Place have a pool?
No, 20 Village Place does not have a pool.
Does 20 Village Place have accessible units?
No, 20 Village Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Village Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Village Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Village Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Village Place has units with air conditioning.
