***Available Now*** Fabulous and roomy 4BR 2BA home features a breakfast room in a country style kitchen, a great room, a main level master bedroom and a split bedroom plan with 1802 sq. ft. of living space with plenty of parking on the roomy driveway that can easily accommodate 2 cars. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.