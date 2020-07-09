All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 117 Brookhaven Lane.
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:54 PM

117 Brookhaven Lane

117 Brookhaven Lane · No Longer Available
Location

117 Brookhaven Lane, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are freshly painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just an impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Brookhaven Lane have any available units?
117 Brookhaven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 117 Brookhaven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
117 Brookhaven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Brookhaven Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Brookhaven Lane is pet friendly.
Does 117 Brookhaven Lane offer parking?
No, 117 Brookhaven Lane does not offer parking.
Does 117 Brookhaven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Brookhaven Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Brookhaven Lane have a pool?
No, 117 Brookhaven Lane does not have a pool.
Does 117 Brookhaven Lane have accessible units?
No, 117 Brookhaven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Brookhaven Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Brookhaven Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Brookhaven Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Brookhaven Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
