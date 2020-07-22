All apartments in Henry County
1015 Crown River Pkwy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1015 Crown River Pkwy

1015 Crown River Parkway · No Longer Available
1015 Crown River Parkway, Henry County, GA 30252

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
parking
garage
Union Grove School District, Crown River Development, Three Bedroom with large bonus room, Two and One Half bath, Owners Suite on Main Level, Formal Dining Room, Great Room with Fireplace, Full Equipped Eat in Kitchen , Full walk out unfinished Basement, Qualifications are Minimum Income 3 Times Rent rate Verifiable ,same type employment last two years, Three good past years residence history verifiable, no prior evictions, no cosigners, $50.00 application fee for all occupants 18 years or older, No Blind Applications. This is a Professionally Managed Rental Property.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 1015 Crown River Pkwy have any available units?
1015 Crown River Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 1015 Crown River Pkwy have?
Some of 1015 Crown River Pkwy's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Crown River Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Crown River Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Crown River Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Crown River Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 1015 Crown River Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Crown River Pkwy offers parking.
Does 1015 Crown River Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Crown River Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Crown River Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1015 Crown River Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Crown River Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1015 Crown River Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Crown River Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 Crown River Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Crown River Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Crown River Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
