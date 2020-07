Amenities

Completely renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath brick ranch in Mountain View School District. This home has an open floor plan with laminate floors and tile throughout. It has new kitchen stained cabinets with granite, recessed lighting new bathrooms with tile and granite. This home has a two-car garage and level lot. Large deck for entertaining & fenced in backyard. This one will not last! Must see to appreciate.