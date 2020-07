Amenities

New construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with walk-out patio. Gorgeous 2 story open concept floorplan with sunroom on the main. Hardwood on the main, gourmet kitchen with huge island and granite counter tops. Master Suite with sitting room and luxurious bathroom and walk-in closet. Convenient Lawrenceville location.Please search Lennar at Mason Grove on GPS for location.