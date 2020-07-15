All apartments in Gwinnett County
600 Simonton Crest Drive
Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM

600 Simonton Crest Drive

600 Simonton Crest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

600 Simonton Crest Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Traditional beauty with space galore! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with an open 2 story living room/dining room floor plan. Spacious kitchen with island views lovely family room with FPLC. Balcony and sitting room overlooking lower level in Master Bedroom. You will love this open floor plan. A Must see.
No pets please.
App Requirements:
Credit score of 500+ to be considered
Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, or landlord debt may lead to denial application or increased Deposit
Must have good rental history
Gross income at least 3.5x rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Simonton Crest Drive have any available units?
600 Simonton Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 600 Simonton Crest Drive have?
Some of 600 Simonton Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Simonton Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
600 Simonton Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Simonton Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 600 Simonton Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 600 Simonton Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 600 Simonton Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 600 Simonton Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Simonton Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Simonton Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 600 Simonton Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 600 Simonton Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 600 Simonton Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Simonton Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Simonton Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Simonton Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Simonton Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
