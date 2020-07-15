600 Simonton Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Traditional beauty with space galore! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with an open 2 story living room/dining room floor plan. Spacious kitchen with island views lovely family room with FPLC. Balcony and sitting room overlooking lower level in Master Bedroom. You will love this open floor plan. A Must see.

No pets please.

App Requirements:

Credit score of 500+ to be considered

Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, or landlord debt may lead to denial application or increased Deposit

Must have good rental history

Gross income at least 3.5x rent