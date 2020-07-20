All apartments in Gwinnett County
5401 Brownlee Road
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

5401 Brownlee Road

5401 Brownlee Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5401 Brownlee Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Awesome private/quiet studio apartment on .5 acre, 10 minutes to Stone Mountain Park. 30 minutes from Midtown/ Buckhead. 20 minutes to Emory/downtown Decatur. Nestled in a tranquil, well-established neighborhood. Excellent living space, private bathroom, kitchenette with microwave, toaster oven, and refrigerator. Amazing private terrace area overlooking the back yard, great for relaxing. Designated parking space with a separate walkway entrance, and ample storage space. Rent is $780.00/plus 1/2 electric, water, and gas. Trash, and parking are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 Brownlee Road have any available units?
5401 Brownlee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5401 Brownlee Road have?
Some of 5401 Brownlee Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 Brownlee Road currently offering any rent specials?
5401 Brownlee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 Brownlee Road pet-friendly?
No, 5401 Brownlee Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5401 Brownlee Road offer parking?
Yes, 5401 Brownlee Road offers parking.
Does 5401 Brownlee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 Brownlee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 Brownlee Road have a pool?
No, 5401 Brownlee Road does not have a pool.
Does 5401 Brownlee Road have accessible units?
No, 5401 Brownlee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 Brownlee Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5401 Brownlee Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5401 Brownlee Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5401 Brownlee Road does not have units with air conditioning.
