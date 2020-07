Amenities

Three bedroom, two bath home features deep and tall two-car garage, vaulted rooom with fireplace, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen bar with breakfast area, screened in porch overlooking yard, deck and pool and so much more! conveniently located with access to Jamerson Rd, Hwy 92, Canton Rd and I-575 with shopping, restaurants and downtown Woodstock just minutes away and Atlanta less than 30mi. ADT security system, Phone and Comcast High .. Speed Internet. Available March 1, 2018.