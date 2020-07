Amenities

Approximately 2.5 acres with 3 bed and 1.5 bath in Sugar Hill. Hardwood throughout with new paint interior wall. Recently renovated kitchen-New microwave, New refrigerator, New range/oven and New dishwasher. A relaxing outdoor space- Gazebo where you can spend time with your family and friends.