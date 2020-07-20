All apartments in Gwinnett County
4252 Marjorie Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4252 Marjorie Rd

4252 Marjorie Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4252 Marjorie Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and Move in ready in Norris Lake! Freshly painted for your arrival. New carpet and flooring. New Granite countertop in kitchen and all new stainless steel appliances. Eat-in Kitchen has sliding door to yard. Living room features cozy fireplace and cathedral ceiling. 3 beds and 2 baths up and 1 bedroom on ground level. Master bath has dual sinks. Extra large garage has side entry and plenty of room for storage. Room for small boats or Quads. Move right in and start living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4252 Marjorie Rd have any available units?
4252 Marjorie Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4252 Marjorie Rd have?
Some of 4252 Marjorie Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4252 Marjorie Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4252 Marjorie Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4252 Marjorie Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4252 Marjorie Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4252 Marjorie Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4252 Marjorie Rd offers parking.
Does 4252 Marjorie Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4252 Marjorie Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4252 Marjorie Rd have a pool?
No, 4252 Marjorie Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4252 Marjorie Rd have accessible units?
No, 4252 Marjorie Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4252 Marjorie Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4252 Marjorie Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4252 Marjorie Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4252 Marjorie Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
