4252 Marjorie Rd

Clean and Move in ready in Norris Lake! Freshly painted for your arrival. New carpet and flooring. New Granite countertop in kitchen and all new stainless steel appliances. Eat-in Kitchen has sliding door to yard. Living room features cozy fireplace and cathedral ceiling. 3 beds and 2 baths up and 1 bedroom on ground level. Master bath has dual sinks. Extra large garage has side entry and plenty of room for storage. Room for small boats or Quads. Move right in and start living!