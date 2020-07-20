Clean and Move in ready in Norris Lake! Freshly painted for your arrival. New carpet and flooring. New Granite countertop in kitchen and all new stainless steel appliances. Eat-in Kitchen has sliding door to yard. Living room features cozy fireplace and cathedral ceiling. 3 beds and 2 baths up and 1 bedroom on ground level. Master bath has dual sinks. Extra large garage has side entry and plenty of room for storage. Room for small boats or Quads. Move right in and start living!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4252 Marjorie Rd have any available units?
4252 Marjorie Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 4252 Marjorie Rd have?
Some of 4252 Marjorie Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4252 Marjorie Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4252 Marjorie Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.