4118 Caspian Trace

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar internet access

Beautiful Historic Senoia Ga Fully Furnished Corporate Apartment



Walking Dead and Pinewoods Studios Employees Welcome to apply



Fully Furnished Corporate Apartment Available with Queen size Memory Foam Mattress, all linens, towels etc.

WiFi, Direct TV, Electric, Heat & AC. Water/Sewer/ Trash,



Tiled bathroom with full size tub/shower, and a separate entrance that leads into an office space.



Beautiful, Spacious Newly Renovated Fully Furnished Apartment, 1,000 sq ft Open Floor Plan with high ceilings.



Brand New granite counter tops in the Full Kitchen with stainless steel stove

that is completely private and quiet with lots of Natural Light



We usually rent to Walking Dead Pinewood Studios Employees, Executives of

Walking Dead Pinewood Studios Film Crew Employees encouraged to apply



Walking distance to Downtown Senoia, 5 Minutes drive to Peachtree City,

Easy 40 minutes drive to the Atlanta Airport, with shuttle service available.

Uber and Lyft also available in our area.



Located approx. 20 mins to Pinewood Studios in Fayetteville and five mins

to Raleigh Studios in Senoia Ga Filming Location of the

AMC TV show The Walking Dead.



Also close to Piedmont Fayette Hospital and 5 minutes from Peachtree City TDK Blvd, including Cooper Lighting, Sigvaris, NCR, Panasonic, and Falcon Field Airport.



Amenities:



1. Brand New GRANITE Full kitchen with Stainless Steel Stove and Appliances

2. Brand new High Efficiency Washer and Vent-less Dryer included in the apartment.

3. L-Shaped Micro-Sofa with Ottoman

4. Queen Canopy bed with Brand New Mattress

5. Brand new Drapery, Bed Linens, Sheets, Comforter and Blankets

6. Brand New Stainless Steel 1100 Watts Microwave

7. Kitchen Utensils included in rental

8. Flat screen TV with Direct TV premium Channels included

9. Beautiful brand new flooring throughout entire apt.

10. Apartment has huge windows, lots of natural light, large Bedroom, living room

11. Private Fully furnished separate office with desk and storage.

12 Lawn Care Included

14. Walking distance to Historic Town of Senoia Ga



Super Safe neighborhood.



The Town of Senoia is A Historic, quaint and Charming Town Senoia Ga.

AMENITIES INCLUDE:

Zack Brown Art Gallery

Nic and Normans Restaurant (owned by Walking Dead Actors)

Walking Dead Coffee Shop

Beautiful Dessert Shops

Walking Dead Tours

State of the Art New Library overlooking a beautiful lake,

great for morning walks or run

Senoia Historical Society

Historic Tour of Homes at Christmas Time



A short five minutes drive to Peachtree City. Walking distance to lakes,

Golf path walking trails, Bike paths,

hiking paths, shops and great restaurants

Excellent shopping.



We are seeking long term, quiet and respectful tenants with clean criminal

background.



Apartment Approval Requirements:

Job Verification and letter, Pay stubs

Security Deposit

Clean Criminal record and background Check

Rental History, no evictions

No drugs of any kind allowed in the apartment

No Pets of any kind



Thank you for your interest and viewing of our Fully Furnished Apartment



Hope you are having a Wonderful Day !!!!!



Thank you