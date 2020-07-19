4118 Caspian Trace

Amenities
Beautiful Historic Senoia Ga Fully Furnished Corporate Apartment
Walking Dead and Pinewoods Studios Employees Welcome to apply
Fully Furnished Corporate Apartment Available with Queen size Memory Foam Mattress, all linens, towels etc.
WiFi, Direct TV, Electric, Heat & AC. Water/Sewer/ Trash,
Tiled bathroom with full size tub/shower, and a separate entrance that leads into an office space.
Beautiful, Spacious Newly Renovated Fully Furnished Apartment, 1,000 sq ft Open Floor Plan with high ceilings.
Brand New granite counter tops in the Full Kitchen with stainless steel stove
that is completely private and quiet with lots of Natural Light
We usually rent to Walking Dead Pinewood Studios Employees, Executives of
Walking Dead Pinewood Studios Film Crew Employees encouraged to apply
Walking distance to Downtown Senoia, 5 Minutes drive to Peachtree City,
Easy 40 minutes drive to the Atlanta Airport, with shuttle service available.
Uber and Lyft also available in our area.
Located approx. 20 mins to Pinewood Studios in Fayetteville and five mins
to Raleigh Studios in Senoia Ga Filming Location of the
AMC TV show The Walking Dead.
Also close to Piedmont Fayette Hospital and 5 minutes from Peachtree City TDK Blvd, including Cooper Lighting, Sigvaris, NCR, Panasonic, and Falcon Field Airport.
Amenities:
1. Brand New GRANITE Full kitchen with Stainless Steel Stove and Appliances
2. Brand new High Efficiency Washer and Vent-less Dryer included in the apartment.
3. L-Shaped Micro-Sofa with Ottoman
4. Queen Canopy bed with Brand New Mattress
5. Brand new Drapery, Bed Linens, Sheets, Comforter and Blankets
6. Brand New Stainless Steel 1100 Watts Microwave
7. Kitchen Utensils included in rental
8. Flat screen TV with Direct TV premium Channels included
9. Beautiful brand new flooring throughout entire apt.
10. Apartment has huge windows, lots of natural light, large Bedroom, living room
11. Private Fully furnished separate office with desk and storage.
12 Lawn Care Included
14. Walking distance to Historic Town of Senoia Ga
Super Safe neighborhood.
The Town of Senoia is A Historic, quaint and Charming Town Senoia Ga.
AMENITIES INCLUDE:
Zack Brown Art Gallery
Nic and Normans Restaurant (owned by Walking Dead Actors)
Walking Dead Coffee Shop
Beautiful Dessert Shops
Walking Dead Tours
State of the Art New Library overlooking a beautiful lake,
great for morning walks or run
Senoia Historical Society
Historic Tour of Homes at Christmas Time
A short five minutes drive to Peachtree City. Walking distance to lakes,
Golf path walking trails, Bike paths,
hiking paths, shops and great restaurants
Excellent shopping.
We are seeking long term, quiet and respectful tenants with clean criminal
background.
Apartment Approval Requirements:
Job Verification and letter, Pay stubs
Security Deposit
Clean Criminal record and background Check
Rental History, no evictions
No drugs of any kind allowed in the apartment
No Pets of any kind
Thank you for your interest and viewing of our Fully Furnished Apartment
Hope you are having a Wonderful Day !!!!!
Thank you