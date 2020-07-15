3635 Hickory Branch Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Honey I'm Home, Stop the Car, Large Move in Ready Home with NEW ROOF, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops located within Morningview. Three sides brick! Almost an half an acre private lot. Beautiful. Dramatic family room w/ wall of windows and updated. Two level extensive patio offers great views of huge, partly wooded lot. Outstanding Morningview amenities (swim team, tennis courts, volley ball, two pools with a slide, fresh water pool plus much more. Just minutes from Suwanee Town Center. For Sale: Owner Financing Available/Agent/Owner