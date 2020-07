Amenities

Beautiful home in Buford close to Mall of GA! You will adore this home featuring a formal dining room, living room with fireplace and large eat-in kitchen. Kitchen also features all appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, and range. Also holds a chef's island and maple colored cabinets. Upstairs holds 4 spacious bedrooms including a master suite that is a true retreat.