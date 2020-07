Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 & 1/2 baths home, Mill Creek Schools, Easy access to I 85 at Hamilton Mill Rd, Formal living room and dining room with hardwood floors, family room with fireplace. Fully equipped kitchen, pantry, all bedrooms are generous sized, master bedroom with ceiling fan, master bedroom bath with double vanity, separate garden tub and shower, walk in closet. Level lot and large back yard. Double garage with openers.