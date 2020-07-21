All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:10 AM

329 Hardy Water Drive

329 Hardy Water Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

329 Hardy Water Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
New home construction built in 2018. Move-in ready, 3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, freshly painted interior including the garage. Spacious entry foyer, gleaming LVP flooring throughout main floor. Open floor plan kitchen opens to the dining area and great room great for family entertaining. Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, including the refrigerator, granite counter-top, stained cabinets, separate island, kitchen counter for extra dining area. 1/2 bath on the main for your guests, bedrooms are located upstairs for added privacy. Spacious Owner's suite, master bath offers tile flooring, his-n-her separate sinks, tile shower, garden tub, oversized master walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms share hall bath. Laundry is located upstairs for your convenience. Resort style amenities include, Olympic size pool with shower mushroom, playground, tennis courts and clubhouse. Lawn care is included. Located in a desirable convenient location, close to Mall of Georgia, fine shopping and dining. Professionally managed. Don't miss out on this great lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Hardy Water Drive have any available units?
329 Hardy Water Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 329 Hardy Water Drive have?
Some of 329 Hardy Water Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Hardy Water Drive currently offering any rent specials?
329 Hardy Water Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Hardy Water Drive pet-friendly?
No, 329 Hardy Water Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 329 Hardy Water Drive offer parking?
Yes, 329 Hardy Water Drive offers parking.
Does 329 Hardy Water Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Hardy Water Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Hardy Water Drive have a pool?
Yes, 329 Hardy Water Drive has a pool.
Does 329 Hardy Water Drive have accessible units?
No, 329 Hardy Water Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Hardy Water Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Hardy Water Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Hardy Water Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 Hardy Water Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
