329 Hardy Water Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

New home construction built in 2018. Move-in ready, 3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, freshly painted interior including the garage. Spacious entry foyer, gleaming LVP flooring throughout main floor. Open floor plan kitchen opens to the dining area and great room great for family entertaining. Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, including the refrigerator, granite counter-top, stained cabinets, separate island, kitchen counter for extra dining area. 1/2 bath on the main for your guests, bedrooms are located upstairs for added privacy. Spacious Owner's suite, master bath offers tile flooring, his-n-her separate sinks, tile shower, garden tub, oversized master walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms share hall bath. Laundry is located upstairs for your convenience. Resort style amenities include, Olympic size pool with shower mushroom, playground, tennis courts and clubhouse. Lawn care is included. Located in a desirable convenient location, close to Mall of Georgia, fine shopping and dining. Professionally managed. Don't miss out on this great lease.