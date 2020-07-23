3100 Sentinel Parkway

Amenities
Available 06/01/19 Private Master Suite near Mall of GA - Property Id: 120661
*THE SPACE*
Large master bedroom with cathedral ceiling, attached bath, walk-in closet. UNFURNISHED, or full size bed available.
Utilities included: WiFi, water, gas, electric (DirecTV NOW and Netflix available, requires compatible TV or device).
Spacious bathroom features vaulted ceiling, garden tub, and sep shower. 1886 sq ft, 3BR/2.5Ba, bedrooms on 2nd level. Pet and smoke-free. Hardwood throughout main. 2-story foyer.
*ROOMMATE SITUATION*
Looking for a responsible tenant with good credit. Single female only. No pets, no smoking. Application/Background check required.
Shared spaces: kitchen/dining, family room, laundry. I will be living in a guest bedroom in the home. I am clean, quiet, introverted, and easy-going.
*LOCATION*
2 miles from I-85.
2 mi from Publix
3 mi from Mall of GA
Nearby trails for walking/jogging. Plenty of shops and restaurants. Convenient to Coolray Field, GA Gwinnett College, Downtown Buford, Downtown L'ville, Suwanee Town Center Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120661
Property Id 120661
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4880782)