3100 Sentinel Parkway

Available 06/01/19 Private Master Suite near Mall of GA



*THE SPACE*

Large master bedroom with cathedral ceiling, attached bath, walk-in closet. UNFURNISHED, or full size bed available.

Utilities included: WiFi, water, gas, electric (DirecTV NOW and Netflix available, requires compatible TV or device).

Spacious bathroom features vaulted ceiling, garden tub, and sep shower. 1886 sq ft, 3BR/2.5Ba, bedrooms on 2nd level. Pet and smoke-free. Hardwood throughout main. 2-story foyer.



*ROOMMATE SITUATION*

Looking for a responsible tenant with good credit. Single female only. No pets, no smoking. Application/Background check required.

Shared spaces: kitchen/dining, family room, laundry. I will be living in a guest bedroom in the home. I am clean, quiet, introverted, and easy-going.



*LOCATION*

2 miles from I-85.

2 mi from Publix

3 mi from Mall of GA

Nearby trails for walking/jogging. Plenty of shops and restaurants. Convenient to Coolray Field, GA Gwinnett College, Downtown Buford, Downtown L'ville, Suwanee Town Center Park.



No Pets Allowed



