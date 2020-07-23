All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3100 Sentinel Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3100 Sentinel Parkway
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

3100 Sentinel Parkway

3100 Sentinel Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3100 Sentinel Parkway, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Private Master Suite near Mall of GA - Property Id: 120661

*THE SPACE*
Large master bedroom with cathedral ceiling, attached bath, walk-in closet. UNFURNISHED, or full size bed available.
Utilities included: WiFi, water, gas, electric (DirecTV NOW and Netflix available, requires compatible TV or device).
Spacious bathroom features vaulted ceiling, garden tub, and sep shower. 1886 sq ft, 3BR/2.5Ba, bedrooms on 2nd level. Pet and smoke-free. Hardwood throughout main. 2-story foyer.

*ROOMMATE SITUATION*
Looking for a responsible tenant with good credit. Single female only. No pets, no smoking. Application/Background check required.
Shared spaces: kitchen/dining, family room, laundry. I will be living in a guest bedroom in the home. I am clean, quiet, introverted, and easy-going.

*LOCATION*
2 miles from I-85.
2 mi from Publix
3 mi from Mall of GA
Nearby trails for walking/jogging. Plenty of shops and restaurants. Convenient to Coolray Field, GA Gwinnett College, Downtown Buford, Downtown L'ville, Suwanee Town Center Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120661
Property Id 120661

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4880782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Sentinel Parkway have any available units?
3100 Sentinel Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3100 Sentinel Parkway have?
Some of 3100 Sentinel Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Sentinel Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Sentinel Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Sentinel Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 Sentinel Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 3100 Sentinel Parkway offer parking?
No, 3100 Sentinel Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 3100 Sentinel Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 Sentinel Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Sentinel Parkway have a pool?
No, 3100 Sentinel Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Sentinel Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3100 Sentinel Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Sentinel Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Sentinel Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 3100 Sentinel Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3100 Sentinel Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW
Duluth, GA 30096

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College