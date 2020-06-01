All apartments in Gwinnett County
2602 Pierce Brennen Ct
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

2602 Pierce Brennen Ct

2602 Pierce Brennen Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2602 Pierce Brennen Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Lawrenceville TownHome For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available now! Peachtree Townhomes Subdivision. Easy access to I85 and 316, shopping and dining. Upscale townhome community with large master suite, master bath includes whirlpool tub and separate shower. Hardwood floors on main, fully equipped kitchen with view to light filled family room. Swim/ Tennis community.

Schools: Rock Springs Elementary, Creekland Middle, Collins Hill High Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Pierce Brennen Ct have any available units?
2602 Pierce Brennen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2602 Pierce Brennen Ct have?
Some of 2602 Pierce Brennen Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 Pierce Brennen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Pierce Brennen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Pierce Brennen Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2602 Pierce Brennen Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2602 Pierce Brennen Ct offer parking?
No, 2602 Pierce Brennen Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2602 Pierce Brennen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 Pierce Brennen Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Pierce Brennen Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2602 Pierce Brennen Ct has a pool.
Does 2602 Pierce Brennen Ct have accessible units?
No, 2602 Pierce Brennen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Pierce Brennen Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 Pierce Brennen Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2602 Pierce Brennen Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2602 Pierce Brennen Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
