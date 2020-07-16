All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

2572 Marcia Dr

2572 Marcia Drive · (678) 597-5888
Location

2572 Marcia Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2572 Marcia Dr · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 Story Conventional Home in the Brookwood Area - Located near Ronald Regan Pkwy and Five Forks Trickum. Great room with Fireplace, Log Lighter, and Tile Floor. Fully Equipped Updated Kitchen Includes Granite Counter tops, Smooth Top Range, Dishwasher, and Side by Side Refrigerator with Outside Ice and Water. Master on Main with Hardwood Floors. Upstairs Bedrooms are Spacious with Dormer Windows and Large Closets. Bonus Room Over the Garage with Second Staircase to First Floor. Screen Porch Over-Looks Stone Patio, Fenced Backyard, Large Outside Storage Building. WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Sorry, NO PETS. Brookwood ES, Five Forks MS, Brookwood HS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5501168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2572 Marcia Dr have any available units?
2572 Marcia Dr has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2572 Marcia Dr have?
Some of 2572 Marcia Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2572 Marcia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2572 Marcia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2572 Marcia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2572 Marcia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2572 Marcia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2572 Marcia Dr offers parking.
Does 2572 Marcia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2572 Marcia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2572 Marcia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2572 Marcia Dr has a pool.
Does 2572 Marcia Dr have accessible units?
No, 2572 Marcia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2572 Marcia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2572 Marcia Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2572 Marcia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2572 Marcia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
