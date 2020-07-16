2572 Marcia Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

2 Story Conventional Home in the Brookwood Area - Located near Ronald Regan Pkwy and Five Forks Trickum. Great room with Fireplace, Log Lighter, and Tile Floor. Fully Equipped Updated Kitchen Includes Granite Counter tops, Smooth Top Range, Dishwasher, and Side by Side Refrigerator with Outside Ice and Water. Master on Main with Hardwood Floors. Upstairs Bedrooms are Spacious with Dormer Windows and Large Closets. Bonus Room Over the Garage with Second Staircase to First Floor. Screen Porch Over-Looks Stone Patio, Fenced Backyard, Large Outside Storage Building. WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Sorry, NO PETS. Brookwood ES, Five Forks MS, Brookwood HS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5501168)