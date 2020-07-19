ONE OF THE BEST SCHOOL SYSTEMS IN THE AREA!! SMALL COMMUNITY SURROUNDED BY WOODS ON ALL SIDES!! THIS HOME HAS IT ALL - OPEN FLOOR PLAN - LARGE BEDROOMS - HARDWOODS - WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE - SEPERATE LIVING & DINING RMS. THE CHEFS KITCHEN IS READY TO CREAT WONDERFUL MEALS. TWO FAMILY ROOMS ONE ON EACH LEVEL. THE MAIN LEVEL FEATURES A COMPLETE GUEST SUITE & THE MASTER IS A REAL GEM w A HUGH MASTER BATH & CLOSET! WE DO NOT CHARGE AN APPLICATION FEE & WE WILL GIVE YOU AN ANSWER THE SAME DAY. READY FOR A NEW FAMILY. WE ARE AVAILABLE DAILY FROM 10AM TO 6PM- JUST CALL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2159 BENDER Trail have any available units?
2159 BENDER Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2159 BENDER Trail have?
Some of 2159 BENDER Trail's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2159 BENDER Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2159 BENDER Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.