2159 BENDER Trail

ONE OF THE BEST SCHOOL SYSTEMS IN THE AREA!! SMALL COMMUNITY SURROUNDED BY WOODS ON ALL SIDES!! THIS HOME HAS IT ALL - OPEN FLOOR PLAN - LARGE BEDROOMS - HARDWOODS - WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE - SEPERATE LIVING & DINING RMS. THE CHEFS KITCHEN IS READY TO CREAT WONDERFUL MEALS. TWO FAMILY ROOMS ONE ON EACH LEVEL. THE MAIN LEVEL FEATURES A COMPLETE GUEST SUITE & THE MASTER IS A REAL GEM w A HUGH MASTER BATH & CLOSET! WE DO NOT CHARGE AN APPLICATION FEE & WE WILL GIVE YOU AN ANSWER THE SAME DAY. READY FOR A NEW FAMILY. WE ARE AVAILABLE DAILY FROM 10AM TO 6PM- JUST CALL.