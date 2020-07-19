All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2159 BENDER Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2159 BENDER Trail
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:09 PM

2159 BENDER Trail

2159 Bender Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2159 Bender Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
guest suite
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
ONE OF THE BEST SCHOOL SYSTEMS IN THE AREA!! SMALL COMMUNITY SURROUNDED BY WOODS ON ALL SIDES!! THIS HOME HAS IT ALL - OPEN FLOOR PLAN - LARGE BEDROOMS - HARDWOODS - WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE - SEPERATE LIVING & DINING RMS. THE CHEFS KITCHEN IS READY TO CREAT WONDERFUL MEALS. TWO FAMILY ROOMS ONE ON EACH LEVEL. THE MAIN LEVEL FEATURES A COMPLETE GUEST SUITE & THE MASTER IS A REAL GEM w A HUGH MASTER BATH & CLOSET! WE DO NOT CHARGE AN APPLICATION FEE & WE WILL GIVE YOU AN ANSWER THE SAME DAY. READY FOR A NEW FAMILY. WE ARE AVAILABLE DAILY FROM 10AM TO 6PM- JUST CALL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2159 BENDER Trail have any available units?
2159 BENDER Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2159 BENDER Trail have?
Some of 2159 BENDER Trail's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2159 BENDER Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2159 BENDER Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2159 BENDER Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2159 BENDER Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2159 BENDER Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2159 BENDER Trail offers parking.
Does 2159 BENDER Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2159 BENDER Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2159 BENDER Trail have a pool?
No, 2159 BENDER Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2159 BENDER Trail have accessible units?
No, 2159 BENDER Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2159 BENDER Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2159 BENDER Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2159 BENDER Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2159 BENDER Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College