2142 Executive Dr 36

Amenities
TOWNHOUSE IN DULUTH GA - Property Id: 254065
This elegant Townhouse is in a highly sought after Breckinridge Station Gated Community in Duluth. This TownHouse is move-in ready with new carpet and paint! Three larger bedrooms and garden tub in master bath; with a gorgeous refrigerator, washer, dryer, eat-in kitchen with breakfast and a luxurious oversized master bed to relax. A+ location of Duluth. Easy access to the freeway, shopping centers, restaurants and much more. THIS IS AN OWNER RENT!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254065
Property Id 254065
(RLNE5678784)