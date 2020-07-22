All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:05 AM

2142 Executive Dr 36

2142 Executive Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

2142 Executive Drive North, Gwinnett County, GA 30096

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TOWNHOUSE IN DULUTH GA - Property Id: 254065

This elegant Townhouse is in a highly sought after Breckinridge Station Gated Community in Duluth. This TownHouse is move-in ready with new carpet and paint! Three larger bedrooms and garden tub in master bath; with a gorgeous refrigerator, washer, dryer, eat-in kitchen with breakfast and a luxurious oversized master bed to relax. A+ location of Duluth. Easy access to the freeway, shopping centers, restaurants and much more. THIS IS AN OWNER RENT!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254065
Property Id 254065

(RLNE5678784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 Executive Dr 36 have any available units?
2142 Executive Dr 36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2142 Executive Dr 36 have?
Some of 2142 Executive Dr 36's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 Executive Dr 36 currently offering any rent specials?
2142 Executive Dr 36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 Executive Dr 36 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2142 Executive Dr 36 is pet friendly.
Does 2142 Executive Dr 36 offer parking?
No, 2142 Executive Dr 36 does not offer parking.
Does 2142 Executive Dr 36 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2142 Executive Dr 36 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 Executive Dr 36 have a pool?
No, 2142 Executive Dr 36 does not have a pool.
Does 2142 Executive Dr 36 have accessible units?
No, 2142 Executive Dr 36 does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 Executive Dr 36 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2142 Executive Dr 36 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2142 Executive Dr 36 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2142 Executive Dr 36 does not have units with air conditioning.
