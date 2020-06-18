All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM

2120 Line Drive

2120 Line Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Line Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Look no further! Beautiful stack-stone home with rocking chair front porch, in sought after Mountain View HS District. Spacious 5 bedroom 4 bath 2 story home has everything you are looking for. Seperate bedroom on main floor with full bathroom, french doors leading to oversized master suite with sitting room, Huge master closet! Double vanity in master bathroom, laundry room. Second suite with its own full private bathroom. Level fenced playable private backyard, close to cul-de-sac, quiet community, close to Mall of GA, restaurants, Gwinnett Stripers Stadium!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Line Drive have any available units?
2120 Line Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2120 Line Drive have?
Some of 2120 Line Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Line Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Line Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Line Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Line Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2120 Line Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Line Drive offers parking.
Does 2120 Line Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Line Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Line Drive have a pool?
No, 2120 Line Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Line Drive have accessible units?
No, 2120 Line Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Line Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Line Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 Line Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 Line Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
