2120 Line Drive

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Look no further! Beautiful stack-stone home with rocking chair front porch, in sought after Mountain View HS District. Spacious 5 bedroom 4 bath 2 story home has everything you are looking for. Seperate bedroom on main floor with full bathroom, french doors leading to oversized master suite with sitting room, Huge master closet! Double vanity in master bathroom, laundry room. Second suite with its own full private bathroom. Level fenced playable private backyard, close to cul-de-sac, quiet community, close to Mall of GA, restaurants, Gwinnett Stripers Stadium!