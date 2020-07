Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets fireplace

Property Amenities

Just Listed!! Lush landscape will remain maintained by owner. Collins Hill Golf Course backs up to this property and right next door to the Public Library.



Home Features: Massive Master Suite with sitting area/office 4 spacious secondary bedroom 3 bathrooms Walk in closets Gourmet kitchen with granite and breakfast bar Formal Living Room Den with Fireplace and soaring windows Formal Dining Room Secondary staircase Two story entry



To Qualify: 3x rent in gross household income No evictions or landlord collections EVER No open bankruptcies No felons No Pets

Renters Insurance Required

Lease Terms 2 years



Contact Susan via phone/text at 850-819-0293 for immediate showing..... Hurry, this home won't last



Licensed R.E. Agent Platinum Real Estate

No co-ops



Susan Woodruff

Licensed Real Estate Agent

850-819-0293

Contact us to schedule a showing.