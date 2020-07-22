All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1948 Wisteria Park Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1948 Wisteria Park Ln
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:34 PM

1948 Wisteria Park Ln

1948 Wisteria Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1948 Wisteria Park Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
PEACHTREE RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT, Northbrook Middle School, and Jackson Elementary. Gorgeous open floor plan 2 story home in the cul-de-sac with all hardwoods on main, custom built-ins & coffered ceiling, Spacious Kitchen with granite counter tops, double ovens,Island,& stained cabinets, HUGE Master bedroomn suite w/sitting area,whirlpool tub,, his/her sinks with vanity, large walk-in closet, Media room, Private, fenced-in back yard, Guest bedroom on main w/full bath. *NEW PAINT INTERIOR & EXTERIOR, NEW CARPET *. Off of Tab Roberts, Close to Lawrenceville Suwanee Road, and Sever Road. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, and interstate access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1948 Wisteria Park Ln have any available units?
1948 Wisteria Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1948 Wisteria Park Ln have?
Some of 1948 Wisteria Park Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1948 Wisteria Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1948 Wisteria Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 Wisteria Park Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1948 Wisteria Park Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1948 Wisteria Park Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1948 Wisteria Park Ln offers parking.
Does 1948 Wisteria Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1948 Wisteria Park Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 Wisteria Park Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1948 Wisteria Park Ln has a pool.
Does 1948 Wisteria Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 1948 Wisteria Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 Wisteria Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1948 Wisteria Park Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1948 Wisteria Park Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1948 Wisteria Park Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College