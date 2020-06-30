1929 Paxton Ridge Ct,

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated hot tub fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Spacious Townhome in Lilburn by Hwy 78 - Property Id: 173476



MOVE-IN READY! This Lilburn townhome 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath Townhouse with easy access to high way 78! Wide open floor plan. Look out from your large Kitchen with upgrades and wraparound breakfast bar with pendant lights onto your Dining and Living Rooms. Upgrades include coffered ceilings in living room, glass tile backsplash in kitchen, pendant lights and upgraded cabinets in kitchen and all bathrooms. The Master Bathroom features a garden tub, separate glass-enclosed shower, dual vanities and Tile Floors. Fridge included.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5366106)