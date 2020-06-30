All apartments in Gwinnett County
1929 Paxton Ridge Ct,

1929 Paxton Ridge Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1929 Paxton Ridge Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30047

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Spacious Townhome in Lilburn by Hwy 78 - Property Id: 173476

MOVE-IN READY! This Lilburn townhome 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath Townhouse with easy access to high way 78! Wide open floor plan. Look out from your large Kitchen with upgrades and wraparound breakfast bar with pendant lights onto your Dining and Living Rooms. Upgrades include coffered ceilings in living room, glass tile backsplash in kitchen, pendant lights and upgraded cabinets in kitchen and all bathrooms. The Master Bathroom features a garden tub, separate glass-enclosed shower, dual vanities and Tile Floors. Fridge included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173476
Property Id 173476

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5366106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 Paxton Ridge Ct, have any available units?
1929 Paxton Ridge Ct, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1929 Paxton Ridge Ct, have?
Some of 1929 Paxton Ridge Ct,'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 Paxton Ridge Ct, currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Paxton Ridge Ct, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Paxton Ridge Ct, pet-friendly?
No, 1929 Paxton Ridge Ct, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1929 Paxton Ridge Ct, offer parking?
No, 1929 Paxton Ridge Ct, does not offer parking.
Does 1929 Paxton Ridge Ct, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 Paxton Ridge Ct, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Paxton Ridge Ct, have a pool?
No, 1929 Paxton Ridge Ct, does not have a pool.
Does 1929 Paxton Ridge Ct, have accessible units?
No, 1929 Paxton Ridge Ct, does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Paxton Ridge Ct, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1929 Paxton Ridge Ct, has units with dishwashers.
Does 1929 Paxton Ridge Ct, have units with air conditioning?
No, 1929 Paxton Ridge Ct, does not have units with air conditioning.
