1747 Weatherbrook Circle
Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:51 PM

1747 Weatherbrook Circle

1747 Weatherbrook Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1747 Weatherbrook Cir, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Gorgeous Brand New Construction - 1 mi. from Hwy. 316! Super convenient to all Lawrenceville has to offer - higher education, excellent school system, minor league baseball, a wonderful downtown area, and shopping and restaurants galore.
Executive home - gleaming hardwoods and tile throughout - zero carpet, except stairs. 4 spacious bedrooms, and a huge upstairs Loft area, perfect for a second den/playroom/office. Washer/Dryer included in upstairs Laundry. Formal Living/Dining Area, and a Fabulous Kitchen with Granite countertops, stainless appliances, Huge Island, and modern gray cabinets, overlook the Family Room with gas/log fireplace.
Make this beautiful home yours today. Apply at www.GTLRealEstate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1747 Weatherbrook Circle have any available units?
1747 Weatherbrook Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1747 Weatherbrook Circle have?
Some of 1747 Weatherbrook Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1747 Weatherbrook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1747 Weatherbrook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1747 Weatherbrook Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1747 Weatherbrook Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1747 Weatherbrook Circle offer parking?
No, 1747 Weatherbrook Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1747 Weatherbrook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1747 Weatherbrook Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1747 Weatherbrook Circle have a pool?
No, 1747 Weatherbrook Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1747 Weatherbrook Circle have accessible units?
No, 1747 Weatherbrook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1747 Weatherbrook Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1747 Weatherbrook Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1747 Weatherbrook Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1747 Weatherbrook Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
