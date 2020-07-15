1747 Weatherbrook Circle

Amenities
Gorgeous Brand New Construction - 1 mi. from Hwy. 316! Super convenient to all Lawrenceville has to offer - higher education, excellent school system, minor league baseball, a wonderful downtown area, and shopping and restaurants galore.
Executive home - gleaming hardwoods and tile throughout - zero carpet, except stairs. 4 spacious bedrooms, and a huge upstairs Loft area, perfect for a second den/playroom/office. Washer/Dryer included in upstairs Laundry. Formal Living/Dining Area, and a Fabulous Kitchen with Granite countertops, stainless appliances, Huge Island, and modern gray cabinets, overlook the Family Room with gas/log fireplace.
Make this beautiful home yours today. Apply at www.GTLRealEstate.com