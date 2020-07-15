1747 Weatherbrook Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly new construction stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Gorgeous Brand New Construction - 1 mi. from Hwy. 316! Super convenient to all Lawrenceville has to offer - higher education, excellent school system, minor league baseball, a wonderful downtown area, and shopping and restaurants galore.

Executive home - gleaming hardwoods and tile throughout - zero carpet, except stairs. 4 spacious bedrooms, and a huge upstairs Loft area, perfect for a second den/playroom/office. Washer/Dryer included in upstairs Laundry. Formal Living/Dining Area, and a Fabulous Kitchen with Granite countertops, stainless appliances, Huge Island, and modern gray cabinets, overlook the Family Room with gas/log fireplace.

Make this beautiful home yours today. Apply at www.GTLRealEstate.com