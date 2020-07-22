All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
1690 Charcoal Ives Rd
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

1690 Charcoal Ives Rd

1690 Charcoal Ives Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1690 Charcoal Ives Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
BRAND NEW 4BR/2.5BA home in Lawrenceville! New Swim/Tennis community features lighted tennis courts, large pool, clubhouse and playground. NEW home with upgrades including gorgeous hardwoods, granite countertops, tile backsplash, designer paint colors, SS appliances. Main level has kitchen, living room/dining room combo, half bath and garage. Upstairs master has treyed ceiling, garden tub, double vanity and large walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms, hall bath and laundry room complete upper level. Concrete patio outside to entertain and plenty of storage. Subdivision convenient to 316, shopping, restaurants and more! Schedule a viewing at www.rmsteam.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1690 Charcoal Ives Rd have any available units?
1690 Charcoal Ives Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1690 Charcoal Ives Rd have?
Some of 1690 Charcoal Ives Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1690 Charcoal Ives Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1690 Charcoal Ives Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1690 Charcoal Ives Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1690 Charcoal Ives Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1690 Charcoal Ives Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1690 Charcoal Ives Rd offers parking.
Does 1690 Charcoal Ives Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1690 Charcoal Ives Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1690 Charcoal Ives Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1690 Charcoal Ives Rd has a pool.
Does 1690 Charcoal Ives Rd have accessible units?
No, 1690 Charcoal Ives Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1690 Charcoal Ives Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1690 Charcoal Ives Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1690 Charcoal Ives Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1690 Charcoal Ives Rd has units with air conditioning.
